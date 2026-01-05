OBITUARY: Eva Cooper Orr

Eva Cooper Orr, age 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on December 31, 2025, at Adams Place.

Mrs. Orr was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Blanche Harrington Cooper and her husband of over 61 years, Earl Eugene Orr, who passed away in 2023.

She is survived by her son, James Orr and his wife Debra; daughter, Lisa Ketner and her husband Kurt; grandchildren, Kyle Ketner and his wife Jessica, Joshua Orr, Kendra Ketner Wesson and her husband Justin, Shane Orr and Paige Ketner Gartman and her husband Evan; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Smith and Billy Cooper. She was preceded in death by brothers, C.W. Cooper, Jack Cooper and Glenn Cooper.

Mrs. Orr was a retired nurse having worked at the former Middle Tennessee Medical Center on the Surgical “C” floor and St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Surgical Recovery floor.

A celebration of Mrs. Orr’s life will be held on the afternoon of Monday, January 5, 2026, at Two O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also the afternoon of Monday, January 5, 2026, from One O’clock till the service begins at Two O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Kyle Ketner, Gage Ketner, Joshua Orr, Jordan Orr, Shane Orr and Wyatt Orr. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

