OBITUARY: Eursel Duane Logan

Eursel Duane Logan, age 59, passed away December 4, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN after a three-year brave and hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born to parents Eursel and Patricia Logan on May 10, 1966, in Houston, TX. Duane was a self-employed contractor, a talented guitarist, and he had an extreme love of motorcycles. He was also a dedicated member of the Silverback Street Soldiers/Boro Boyz.

Duane wasn’t married, but the loves of his life were his most cherished pets, K9 companion Macy Moo, and his cat Kitty Puss.

Duane is survived by his parents Eursel and Patricia Logan; his daughter Pearllena Lynn Shelton (Jason), son Jacob Duane Logan (Lexi); grandchildren Madison Shelton, Gavin Shelton, Aiden Shelton, Sierra Logan, De’Asia Logan and Isabella Logan; and his brothers Tim Logan (Amy) and Greg Logan (Annette).

A family gathering will be held at Smith Event Center, 3261 Franklin Rd., Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 1:00p.m. – 1:30 p.m., A public visitation will follow 1:30p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 p.m.

“I ain’t here for a long time, I’m here for a good time.”

George Strait

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eursel, please visit our floral store.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.