OBITUARY: Eunice Myrlene Jacobs

E. Myrlene Phipps Jacobs met Jesus face-to-face on February 8, 2025 at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

Myrlene was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Clifford and Maydene Phipps on July 5, 1942. She is preceded in death by her parents; an older brother, Alfred Harvey Phipps; her husband, Mel Jacobs; and a son, Steve Jacobs. She is survived by her sisters, Carole Claus (Ted) and Loretta Payne; son, Randy Jacobs (Tonya); daughter, Brenda Williams (Steven); daughter-in-law, Rachel Jacobs; six grandchildren: Tyler Williams (Jen), Daniel Jacobs (Jessica), Bethany Lightfoot (Mitch), Fiona Fuller (Nate), Eily Jacobs, and Finn Jacobs; two great-grandsons, Liam and Emmett Williams; and great-granddaughter, Gwyn Lightfoot, and multiple beloved in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Myrlene graduated as Valedictorian from Noble High School, Noble, Oklahoma, in 1960. She married Mel Jacobs on October 20, 1961. Together they had three children – Randy, Brenda, and Steve. Myrlene was an exceptional pianist and vocalist, and the family sang together as “The Jacobs Family” for several years.

She served faithfully as a Pastor’s wife for almost 40 years in ministry. She led music, directed choir, and played the piano and organ at most of the churches where they served, as well as at state Campmeetings and Women’s Ministry events. Together they pastored churches in Bessemer, AL; Seminole, OK; Rockvale, TN; Fairhope, AL; Union City, TN; and Arab, AL before retiring and settling in Manchester, TN. After Mel’s passing in 2021, Myrlene relocated to Murfreesboro to be near family. During the past four years, she returned to the piano at the Rockvale Church of God.

Myrlene’s “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service will be at CrossWay Baptist Church, (4194 Shelbyville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN) on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm, followed by the service at 3:00. Her grandson, Rev. Tyler Williams, along with her Pastor, Dwayne Pierce will officiate. The family will receive guests at CrossWay beginning at 1:30pm until the service begins at 3:00. The service will also be streamed live via the Crossway’s Facebook page (CrossWay Baptist Church, @crosswayfam) and YouTube (CrossWay Baptist Church Murfreesboro TN) for anyone wishing to attend virtually.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.