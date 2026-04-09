Ms. Eunice Lovvorn,“Candy”, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ora Kincaid. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Cherri Vaughn and her grand-daughter, Jennifer Sanders.

Candy is survived by her children, Randy (Robin) Lovvorn, Dwayne (Susan) Lovvorn, and Dana Lovvorn; her grandchildren, Dane Lovvorn, Chuck Lovvorn, Wayne (Shelby) Lovvorn, Brittney Lovvorn, Sammi (Drew) Stallings, Mason Sanders and Mario Sanders; and her great grandchildren, Branson, Sadie, Kaylee, Brayden, and Charlie.

Candy loved life and Jesus. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she loved the color purple and dancing.

Visitation with family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial at Roselawn to follow.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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