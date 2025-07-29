OBITUARY: Eugene Ray Arms

Eugene Ray Arms, age 85, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2025 surrounded by family. Born on September 4, 1939, in Cleveland, TN, Gene was the youngest of nine children of Reverend W.D. and Robbie Arms.

From an early age, he loved tinkering, fixing things, and especially cars – a passion that led him to a lifelong career. In 1960, Gene married the love of his life, Joyce Arms, after they met on a blind date. Together they built a beautiful life and raised two daughters, Teresa Suzanne and Melissa Joy.

Gene earned his private pilot’s license and loved taking to the skies whenever he could. On the ground, his need for speed extended to drag racing, a thrill he embraced for many years. Whether flying or racing, Gene enjoyed living life to the fullest.

Gene’s career with Nissan brought the family to Smyrna, where he dedicated many years to the automotive industry before retiring. Retirement was far from boring for Gene – he spent his days restoring classic cars, attending car shows and swap meets, and enjoying his prized hot rods and antique cars.

He and Joyce shared a love of travel, with Gene visiting 49 of the 50 states. Gene also treasured his role as a grandfather to his three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lorene Brown; and his brothers, Ernest, Paul, Wallace, Olane, Marshal, and Boyd Arms.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joyce Arms; his daughters, Teresa Hoy and Melissa (Fletcher) Powell; his grandchildren, Taylor (Christian) Pope, Jessica Hoy, and Cooper Hoy; his great-grandson, Stetson Pope; his brother, Bill (Rennie) Arms; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind several hot rod friends who felt like family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Stones River Baptist Church, 361 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, TN. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM and the service will be at 2:30 PM.