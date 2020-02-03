Eugene B. Martin, Jr, age 80, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born October 8, 1939 to Eugene B. and Laddie Marie Jones Martin Sr.

A Memorial Mass will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Father Phillip Halladay will officiate. A graveside service will take place Monday at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Cecilia Anne Martin; children, Anna Watts and her husband Steve, Margie Royal and her husband Fred, Tim Martin and his wife Carol, Kathy Dempsey and her husband Greg, and Dottie Sloan; grandchildren, David Stewart Jr, Brad Stewart, Cameron Dempsey, Laddie Martin, Emma Norris, and Corbin Sloan; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Sean, Annabelle, and Rawleigh.

Mr. Martin was an electrician by trade and a member of the IBEW. He was a proud veteran having served in the Marine Corps.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Amedisys Hospice.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. A rosary will take place at 5:00 p.m.