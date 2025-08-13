OBITUARY: Etiene Soukasene

Etiene Soukasene, 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2025. He was born on May 5, 1934, in Savannakhet, Laos. At a young age, Etiene accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

In 1961 he was baptized and then soon after married the love of his life, Khantho Soukkasene. Etiene led his family out of Laos to Thailand to flee persecution in the 1970’s. They lived in the Ubon, Thailand refugee camp for three years. During that time, he faithfully shared the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone he met.

On September 26, 1979, the family was sponsored to come to the United States by missionaries who had known them in Laos. They settled in Seattle, Washington, where Etiene answered God’s call to pastor the Laotian Church at Des Moines Gospel Chapel, later serving as pastor of Victory Baptist Church until his retirement.

After retirement, Etiene and Khantho lived in Charleston, Arkansas, attending Branch First Baptist Church, where they were loved deeply. In 2022, they moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

At International Community Church, Etiene faithfully served as a prayer warrior, loving and caring for the church family until his final breath. Etiene loved Jesus with all his heart, and everything in his life flowed from that love—his devotion to God, his care for his family, his joy in fishing and gardening, and his passion for telling everyone he met about the Savior.

He was preceded in death by daughter Daukmalaysi Soukasene. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Khantho Soukasene, and his children: Wandalee Paufler, David Soukasene, Gloria Soukasene, Marilee Brown, and Stephen Soukasene.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Patricia Veals, Alfred Miller-Soukasene, Elizabeth Rahman, Julian Sumler, Alek Leng, Tarren Sumler, Hope Soukasene, and Ezra Soukasene; and his great-grandchildren: Jaden Soukasene-Hinnebusch, Malachi Veals, Reese Sumler, Azalea Veals, Lucero (Lulu) Leng, Zion Veals, and Quincy Sumler.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m at New Vision Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN and a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., August 15, 2025, at New Vision Baptist Church, Murfreesboro TN, with burial to follow.