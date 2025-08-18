OBITUARY: Esther Yearwood

Always full of adventure, Esther Elaine Yearwood departed on her heavenly journey on August 14, 2025. She was born on April 6, 1940 in Manchester, Ohio to Geneva and Albert Reeves. She was the second of seven children, including Mina, Cheryl, Susan, Claudia, Mark, and Bart. She lived many years in Bracken County, Kentucky and graduated in 1958 from Bracken County High School. She later moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where she began her legacy as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She retired from State Farm after many decades while still maintaining strong friendships that spanned her lifetime. She cherished these relationships.

While it is nearly impossible to sum up the life of our mom and Granny, we will try. She was our center and our strength. She was colorful; adventurous; tough; independent; fiercely loyal and protective; a collector; hard-working; a social butterfly – even while sick, she got to know every person who entered her room and was truly interested in the lives of all who cared for her; and finally brave to the very end.

Her presence will continue to be felt through the many traditions carried on by the three generations that survive her. Left to remember her are her children, Elaine and Ed Gorham, Lynn Lawson, and Burr Yearwood IV; grandchildren, Rachael, Andy, Becky, Garrett, Edward, and Haley; great grandchildren, Elijah, Chad Robert, Henry, Deklyn, Beckett, Ellory, Oliver, and Edward III; sisters, Mina Davis, Cheryl Maxwell, and Susan Hesner; brother, Bart Reeves; and her four-legged, furry friends, Dolly and Bruce.

She was our core, and though we are trying to center ourselves without her, she gave us the values to go on. Please pray for our family.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice, who helped us when no one else could, or to Beesley Animal Clinic.