OBITUARY: Esther Marie Bentz

Obituary published on March 4, 2025.

On March 2nd, 2025, Esther Marie Bentz (née LeCureaux) died peacefully in her sleep in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Kerstetter (David) and Jane Bentz (Jerry Kirchoff); her three grandchildren David John Kerstetter and Kyrie Cowger (Jeremy); and Claire Kirchoff; and her four great-grandchildren Aiden, Caleb and Sabrina Kerstetter, and Chloe Cowger.

Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Peter Bentz, and her 6 brothers and sisters. Esther was born on October 8th, 1929 to Charlotte LeCureaux (née Brown) and Amos LeCureaux as the 6th of 7 children in Detroit, Michigan.

Her best stories started with “did I tell you about the time when the twins and I ” detailing hijinks with her closest brothers, Bob and Tom. She enjoyed many summers on Lake Huron in Lexington, Michigan where she and Peter made lifelong friends. Peter and Esther were “snow birds” for many years, splitting the year between Michigan and Florida. Following Peter’s death in 2005, Esther settled in Nashville, Tennessee to be closer to her two daughters’ families. An avid quilter, each member of the family and many outside of the family will fondly remember her through specially designed and crafted quilts.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge, FL 32955.

Monetary donations can be made using this link Donate | Quilts of Valor Foundation. You can securely donate via credit card or check through our online process. You can also mail a check made payable to Quilts of Valor Foundation to: Quilts of Valor Foundation, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273 or Alive Hospice.

