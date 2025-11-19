OBITUARY: Esther Carter

Ms. Esther Janet Carter, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to her Heavenly Father on November 17, 2025. She was born to Clarence and Barbara Collins of Long Pole in Iaeger, West Virginia and was the youngest of 6 children, three brothers Luther, Roosevelt and Harless and two sisters, Ruby and Georgia. She met and married Alvie Carter at the young age of sixteen and they moved to Chicago, Illinois to pursue a better life. There she had two daughters, Pamela Renee and Kimberly Ann.

She sang with her daughters as a Christian trio attending revivals, homecomings, nursing homes and services anytime the church doors were opened. She loved fellowship and preparing meals for family, friends and visiting evangelists. A memory of homemade pancakes and Southern Gospel music playing in the home every Sunday morning still remains in our minds.

She worked hard at getting her GED and CNA certificate to be a caretaker for the elderly, but her love was collecting antiques.

She had an appreciation for beauty. Usually found in the old and vintage, sometimes plain and sometimes ornate, often handmade. There were certain things that were constant. The thrill of finding a piece of antique oak furniture that needed to be refinished, or a unique frame or fancy dishware. She always had you drink from a pretty glass when dining at her table.

She moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where she opened Esther’s Besters, a women’s consignment shop and Outback Antiques, among having a few antique booths in the local area.

She loved growing flowers in her yard and traveling to new places she had never been when the opportunity was there.

She loved to talk and she loved for you to sit down to tell her everything about anything no matter what time the day or night. She was mischievous, but appropriate. Beautiful, but humble. Creative and classic. Unassuming, but slightly high maintenance. Nonjudgmental and empathic. Well, sometimes nonjudgmental. Fierce about right not wrong. Even in her weaknesses she had an unfailing love for God, reading her bible, and witnessing to others.

She became a Mimi to three Grandchildren, Manoah, Jerika and Jamyson, and four great-grandchildren, Jentzen, Santino, Janae, and Vincenzo.

Though her earthly journey has come to an end, her influence lives on in every life she touched. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, music, and love that will continue to inspire generations. Her family finds comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her family and friends who have gone on before. She is joyfully singing in heaven’s choir, free from all pain and suffering, praising the Savior whom she adored.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 29, 2025 from 11:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.