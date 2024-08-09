OBITUARY: Esther Ann Thomas

Esther Ann Thomas, age 78, passed away on August 7, 2024.

She was born in Florence, AL and lived most of her life in Christiana, Tennessee.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Reba Scott Bevis; husband, Hugh Thomas; and son, Anthony Hugh Thomas.

She is survived by daughters, Brandi (Jeffery) Prater and Stephanie (Gavin) Flatt; sister, Iva Wilson; grandchildren, Phillip Smith, Justin Smith, Dustie Mobbs, Candice Wells and Carleigh Flatt; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2024 at Old Miller Cemetery with Pastor Gavin Flatt officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

