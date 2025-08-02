OBITUARY: Ernie Cates

Ernest “Ernie” Cates passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, in Longmont, Colorado.

Ernie was a kind and good man, known for his gentle nature, strong faith in the Lord, and love for family. He served his country with pride in the United States Air Force and worked more than 40 years as a banker. In retirement, he found joy in the quiet moments of life, spending time with his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sr. and Rosemond Cates; his beloved wife, Betty Cates; and his daughter, Christina Leeper.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca “Becky” and Brian Phelps; his wife, Arlene Ohde Cates; his son-in-law, Andy Leeper; granddaughter Kelsea Leeper and his grandson, Jaxon Leeper.

In his later years, “Papa” Ernie was lovingly cared for by his Colorado family and a devoted group of caregivers who became part of his extended family, including Marlene, Charles, Bernice, Allen, “Moose,” and many others who brought comfort, laughter, and companionship to both him and Arlene.

Ernie will be laid to rest at the Cateston Cemetery near Readyville, Tennessee at 2:00pm on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.

An online guestbook is available for the Cates family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.