OBITUARY: Ernice Florence Gonyea

Mrs. Ernice Florence Gonyea, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, November 10, 2023.

She was born in Lapeer, MI to the late Claude and Leona Wallace Firman.

Mrs. Gonyea loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and her husband worked in evangelism holding revivals in seven states for nearly 50 years. She was a faithful member of First Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Gonyea was an excellent alto. She had a sense of humor she used to get through life.

Mrs. Gonyea is survived by her husband of 59½ years, Rev. James M. Gonyea; sons, Larry Gonyea, Michael James Gonyea and his wife Kathy, Edmund Mark Gonyea and his wife Teresa, and Mark James Gonyea and his wife Tammy; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

