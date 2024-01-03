OBITUARY: Ernest Rayburn Brandon Jr.

Mr. Ernest Rayburn Brandon, Jr., age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, December 31, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Ernest R. Brandon, Sr. and Esta Emory Brandon.

Mr. Brandon was a 1953 graduate of Smyrna High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. Mr. Brandon worked as a tool and die maker for G.E. and then Greer until his retirement. He was an avid woodworker and could make anything. Mr. Brandon loved going on road trips to nowhere in particular. Just get in the car and go. He enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and UT football.

Mr. Brandon had a huge heart for his family. He was supportive of all they did and was gentle, patient, and kind. His family was by his side continuously for the past two years.

Mr. Brandon is survived by his children, Linda Wisniewski and her husband Lenny, Brenda Specht and her husband Lowell, Kerri Cawthorn and her husband Steve, Mark Brandon and his wife Tywan, and Gary Brandon and his wife Molly; chosen daughter, Sarah Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Harry Brandon, Bobby Brandon, Aileen Rose, and Annie Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ames Brandon; brother, Jack Brandon; and sister, Dorothy Bowlin.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 5, 2024 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 5, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/