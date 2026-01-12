OBITUARY: Ernest Ray Phillips

Dr. E. Ray Phillips, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at the Health Center at Adams Place in Murfreesboro. He was born on June 01, 1939 in Hazel Green, AL and was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church. He was a well-educated, studious college professor. He wore many important hats during his career; he was the Associate Dean of the Graduate School, the Interim Dean of Basic and Applied Sciences, and the chair of the Department of the Mathematics at both MTSU and the University of South Florida, and he was one of the original founders of the STEM Program. His dedication and success for his profession earned him the title of Professor Emeritus. While he wasn’t in front of a body of students, he enjoyed showing spotted saddle horses, pleasure riding, gardening, and landscaping.

Survivors include his wife of 66 ½ years Marie Parsley Phillips, daughters Meredith Phillips (Jonathan) Watkins and Dr. Melodie Phillips (Aaron) Sorensen, grandchildren Annabella Sorensen, Madeleine Sorensen, and Mackenzie Watkins, sister Linda (Homer) Simpson, and sister-in-law Paulette (Bobby) Robinson. Dr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents John Charles Phillips and Beulah Mae Pearson Phillips, his son Christopher Ray Phillips, brothers Paul Phillips, Elmer Phillips, J.C. Phillips, Calvin “Buddy” Phillips, and Roy Phillips, sisters Catherine and Hazel, and brother-in-law Gary Parsley.

The funeral service for Dr. E. Ray Phillips is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 14, 2026 in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Jim Clardy will officiate. Interment will follow at Centertown Cemetery. Visitation with the Phillips family will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M.

