OBITUARY: Ernest Lamont Stone

Ernest Lamont Stone departed this life peacefully on July 24, 2025, in the quietness of his home. He was born on December 9, 1969, to Elizabeth Ladd and the late Earnest Morgan Stone. He was also preceded in death by grandparents, Robert E. Tigg (Lula) Margery Stone, John Zirker, uncles, Charles and William Tigg.

Lamont was married to Ingrid Atwater. He professed his faith at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. James Turner, Sr. of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Youth Usher Board. Ernest AKA “Lamont & Stone” was full of life and joy. Family and friends loved his jovial spirit.

He graduated from Strafford High School in the mid 80’s and then attended MTSU where he played football. Ernest was an avid golfer, food critic and had a love for all music. He at times loved a good cigar. He was employed by several companies which included Dupont, Nashville Housing Authority, 48 State Road Trucking and finally with US Tobacco until his health began to fail.

Lamont was devoted to his family and friends, especially his daughter Tia and grandson, Tamir. Even though he will be sadly missed by all, his presence will always remain in our hearts.

He leaves to cherish memories devoted and loving mother, Elizabeth Ladd (Wendell), daughter, Tia Davis, grandson, Tamir Davis, brother, Joshua (Christy) Ladd, aunts and uncles, Joyce Hardy, Charlene Huddleston, Robert (Kassie) Tigg, Gertie Martin, Sabrina Tigg, Jacqueline (Harry) Jordan, Gwendolyn, Grandberry, Rev. Jewel Grandberry and Zirker Family from Indiana, god-mother, Rhonda (Niecy) Hammonds, devoted cousins, Renee, Lisa, Latoya, Brian, Jonathan, Anthony, Danielle, Talisa, Matthew, William, Cameron, Taesean, Lashuna Brittany and Nicole, devoted friends, Joseph Campbell, Nicole (Frog) Ed, William Stone, Theresia, The Dirty Dozen, Norma Morton & Family, Latisha Stone and family and the Ensley families, numerous other devoted friends and family as well as the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.