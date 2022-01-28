Erma Jean Chilbert, age 89 of Smyrna TN formerly of Madison, OH died Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Jean was a native of Bentleyville PA and was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Chilbert and parents, Beulah Mae Lang Izett and Esau Izett; sisters, Donna Richards, and Audrey Street.

Mrs. Chilbert was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Madison OH. Jean was a Nurse of 35 years and Assistant Director of Nursing at Lake Hospitals.

Mrs. Chilbert is survived by her sons, Paul Chilbert, Michael Chilbert, and wife Cindi, Aaron Chilbert and wife Shari; grandchildren, Travis, Kayce, Kristin, Kimberly, Eric, Maria, Rebecca, Nina, and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Carson, Logan, Mason, Brodie; brother, Keith Izett and wife Stefanie; sisters, Sonja Pierce and husband Roger.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Chilbert to Christ Child Society of Western Reserve. www.christchildwesternreserve.org

Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

