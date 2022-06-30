Emma Rebecca Fields of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, she was 93 years old.

Mrs. Fields is survived by her children: Victoria Wilcox (husband Brian) of Georgia; Robert Fields of Georgia; Debra Fields of Knoxville; Ricardo Fields / Wendy of Murfreesboro; Gilbert Fields (wife Deborah) of Murfreesboro; Rory Fields (wife Teresa) of Murfreesboro; and Ramon Fields (wife Leeann) of Smyrna, TN. In addition to her children, she is survived by 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank AHC Northside healthcare for the care they provided.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

