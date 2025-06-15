OBITUARY: Emma Jean Michael

Emma Jean Michael, age 88, passed on June 12, 2025, in Springfield, TN.

She Leaves behind Emma Jean Michael was a woman of deep faith, and abiding strength. Born and raised in Davidson County, Tennessee, she lived a life of purpose and service to God, her family, and her community. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Paul Wayne Michael Sr., with whom she shared 63 years of love, and partnership.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Rhoden (Steve), Paul Michael Jr., and Lisa Beck (Jeff). She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Michael Rhoden (Christy), Laura Awdish (Mike), Kayla McKervey (Nate), Krysta McLaughlin (John), Zachary Michael (Amanda), Katrina Beck, Christina Shank (Christian), Todd Beck and Emily Beck.

She also leaves behind eight great grandchildren: Blake Rhoden, Ethen Rhoden (Faith), Dylan Rhoden, Ryleigh Rhoden, Landon McKervey, Adaleine McKervey, Eloise McLaughlin and Juliette McLaughlin.

She was known for strong presence, sincere prayers, and unwavering love for faith, family and fellowship. Whether offering encouragement, speaking truth in love, or simply showing up with grace and intention, she left an impact that will not be forgotten.

Services will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with visitation at 9:30 Saturday morning and the funeral service to follow at 11:30. Interment will be at Springfield Memorial Gardens at 2:00 in Springfield Tennessee.