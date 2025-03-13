OBITUARY: Emma Jean Forrester Ferguson

Emma Jean Forrester Ferguson, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 11, 2025, at her home.

Mrs. Ferguson was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred Hoosier. She was the wife of the late John Samuel Forrester and the late Floyd “Pete” Robert Ferguson.

Mrs. Ferguson was a long time secretary at Tusculum Church of Christ, but most proud of being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to work jigsaw puzzles and play cards with her neighbors.

She is survived by her children, Johnny Forrester and his wife Brenda and Wanda Forrester Ward and her husband Sandy; grandchildren, Jay Forrester (Robin), Becky Forrester Tedford and husband Keith, Amber Briley Telin and husband Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Addison Tedford, Sam Tedford, Jack Forrester, Abbie McKnight and Aidan McKnight; siblings, Buddy Hoosier, Jimmy Hoosier, Earline Shannon, Bobby Hoosier, Jerry Hoosier and Gerry Hoosier.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Louise Dawson, Ann Willis, Virginia Barksdale and Donald Hoosier and son-in-law, John B. Briley.

Service to celebrate will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Friday, March 14, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will also be on Friday, March 14, 2025 from Twelve noon till the service begins at Two O’clock. Pallbearers will be Jay Forrester, Keith Tedford, Jack Forrester, Sam Tedford, Aidan McKnight and Aodhan Buren. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email