Emma Taylor Bell, Age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on April 15th, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Jason) Jacobus and Caroline (Kenny) Bell; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Stanley, Riley Smith, Noah Jacobus, Brady Bell, and Abigail Bell; great grandchildren Emma Preston and Paxton Adkins; and brother Douglas (Willie) Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Lee Taylor Sr. and Daisy Fuller Taylor; and siblings, Robert Taylor Jr., Karl Taylor, Thomas Taylor, Elizabeth Witty, and Audrey Vance.

Emma was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church. She had a very strong faith in the Lord and a servant’s heart. She retired working in the finance department of Aerostructures, but also enjoyed working in her yard with her flowers, as well as in the kitchen baking sweets. Every person she went to visit, she would have a sweet for them. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, April 19th, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral Service will be Tuesday April 20th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International in Emma’s Memory.

https://www.gideons.org/

