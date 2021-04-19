Emma Bell

Emma Taylor Bell, Age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on April 15th, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Jason) Jacobus and Caroline (Kenny) Bell; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Stanley, Riley Smith, Noah Jacobus, Brady Bell, and Abigail Bell; great grandchildren Emma Preston and Paxton Adkins; and brother Douglas (Willie) Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Lee Taylor Sr. and Daisy Fuller Taylor; and siblings, Robert Taylor Jr., Karl Taylor, Thomas Taylor, Elizabeth Witty, and Audrey Vance.

Emma was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church. She had a very strong faith in the Lord and a servant’s heart. She retired working in the finance department of Aerostructures, but also enjoyed working in her yard with her flowers, as well as in the kitchen baking sweets. Every person she went to visit, she would have a sweet for them. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, April 19th, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral Service will be Tuesday April 20th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International in Emma’s Memory.

https://www.gideons.org/

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Emma Bell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here