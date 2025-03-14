OBITUARY: Emily Wilson

Emily Lehning Wilson, age 95, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, with her family at her side. A native of Nashville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Howell W. Lehning Sr. and Royellen Porter Lehning. She grew up in East Nashville and graduated from East High School. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Don T. Wilson Sr.; a brother, Buddy Lehning; and a nephew, Owen Lehning.

Emily grew up attending Lockeland Baptist Church. Here she came to faith in Christ and began growing in her walk with the Lord. She loved God and found her purpose in faithfully living as a Christian example for her family and others around her. She was a prayer warrior with a servant’s heart. She spent time reading God’s Word every day. Emily knew her next step was eternal life in heaven, and even in her last days, she wanted those around her to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior. At the time of her death, she was a member of Bellaire Baptist Church.

Emily is survived by her children, Don Wilson and wife Carol of Benton, KY, Claudia Belcher of Murfreesboro, and Barry Wilson and wife Amy of Southaven, MS; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Those who knew Granny will remember her love of baking cookies, watching Hallmark movies, pampering her dog, and giving Hallmark ornaments at Christmas. Her reminder to always “Be sweet” will continually echo in the hearts and minds of her family members. Emily was deeply devoted to her family and friends. She provided a loving, joy-filled environment for everyone.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 1:00 until 2:30pm. A graveside service will follow at 3:00pm in Evergreen Cemetery with her son, Don Wilson, officiating and family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Wilson family at www.woodfinchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude.