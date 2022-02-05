Emily June Herrod was born July 19, 1988. She was 33 and left us on Monday, January 31, 2022 in Murfreesboro, TN where she was born and raised.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Winfred Dale & Constance Chaffin; Eugene & Hazel Herrod; Her stepmother Lora Herrod & Uncle David Chaffin.

She is survived by her Father- Ricky Herrod; Mother- Melanie June Herrod; Brothers- Rodney (Abby) Reed; Gregg (Joyce) Herrod; Sister- Amanda Hatcher; Nephews Cayden, Carter, Austin & A Niece Shelbie. Emily was extremely close to all of her family and especially her Aunt, Uncle & 6 cousins on her Mother’s side. Also her 5 Aunts; 3 Uncles & 11 cousins on her Father’s side.

She was a High School Graduate, A Huge lover of all Animals, Being Outdoors, loved to write, An extremely Smart and Beautiful girl. Most importantly her faith was strong. She will be So very missed by all who knew her, especially her family and closest friends.

Funeral Arrangements are going to be a Private ceremony at Graveside for her family only.