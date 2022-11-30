OBITUARY: Emily Fleming

Emily Fleming passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, she was 75 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar “Nig” and Louise Burris Taylor; husband, Thomas Fleming; and sister, Patsy Edwards.

She is survived by her children, Mark Fleming and his wife Robin, Kevin Fleming, Bryant Fleming, and Pamela Fleming; grandchildren, Michael Fleming, Jason Fleming (Lauren), Chrystal Fleming (Michael), Blake Fleming (Faith), Johnathan Mason, Ashley Fleming, Paige Roberson (Johnathon); ten great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Powell; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Fleming was a bus driver for Rutherford County for 43 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

