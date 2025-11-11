OBITUARY: Elvia Gutierrez Reid

Elvia Gutierrez Reid, 79, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025, at a nursing home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose warmth and laughter touched everyone who knew her.

Elvia was born on June 21, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to Enrique and Lupe Gutierrez. The youngest of four daughters, she grew up surrounded by family, love, and the vibrant life of the city she adored.

Later, life brought her and her two children to Jackson, Tennessee, where she built a new home filled with strength, love, and laughter. During her years in Jackson, she earned a Bachelor of Education from Union University in 1989 and worked as a PBX Operator at Regional Hospital and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Elvia treasured time with her family, found joy in friendships, and was known for her bright smile and jubilant laugh that could fill a room. She loved history and reading, and her hands were rarely still—always crocheting beautiful afghans for family and newborns that will forever be cherished keepsakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Lupe Gutierrez, and two sisters, Irene Lopez and Dolores Gutierrez.

Elvia is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Palmer of Murfreesboro; her son, Michael Reid of Richland Hills, Texas; her beloved grandchildren, Robert, Xander, Jonah, Abel, and Asher; her sister, Celia Skelley of Jackson, Tennessee; and her nieces and nephew—Lisa Skelley (Dewayne), Michelle Skelley (John), Terri Lopez, Rick Lopez (Debbie) and Sara Noah.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Elvia’s life will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. to share memories and love. Interment will follow the Mass.

Elvia’s family will forever remember her strength, her laughter, and her unwavering love — gifts she shared freely with everyone blessed to know her.

Her legacy of kindness, resilience, and joy will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of those she loved most.

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email