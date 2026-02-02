OBITUARY: Elsie “Maggie” Trail

Elsie Magdalene “Maggie” (King) Trail, 83, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 31, 2026, at Alive Hospice. Maggie’s funeral will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel on February 2, 2026, at 12:00 PM following a visitation for family and friends at 10:00 AM.

Born in White House, TN, on March 4, 1942, Maggie lived most of her adult life in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late James Henry and Mamie Ann King.

On November 11, 1966, Maggie married the love of her life, William Roy Trail. They spent 37 years together, raising their family in Murfreesboro. Roy and “Mags,” as he affectionately called her, shared a love for bowling and traveled all over the US to compete in tournaments together.

Maggie worked for General Electric for over 30 years, retiring in 1998. For many years Maggie and Roy also owned and operated R & M Surplus Sales, a variety store in Murfreesboro. Maggie’s keen eye for a bargain was especially handy in “The Store,” as it was fondly called by her family. She and Roy blessed the community with down-home service and furniture, tools, toys, and collectibles. In her own home, Maggie’s joy of collecting both Emmett Kelly and mice figurines was always proudly on display. Enthusiastically shopping great sales, especially the clearance racks, and thrifting with her sister-in-law Earlene Bush were other favorite pastimes of Maggie’s. Her infectious laugh, her twinkling eyes, that quick wink of hers, and her love of telling a good story made Maggie a favorite wherever she was!

Additionally, Maggie was a talented seamstress with a passion for fabrics, clothes, and sewing. Sharing her skills was one of the many ways she demonstrated her faith and her faithfulness to her friends and family, for whom she spent countless hours sewing and stitching whatever was needed. She impressed her grandchildren with clothes and Halloween costumes much more creative and well made than store-bought ones, and her great grandchildren have all been swaddled and kept warm by blankets made by her loving hands. Maggie, also known as “Mema,” cherished her family and worked tirelessly to give them both the necessities and the extras she did not have while growing up.

Maggie’s love for God was one of her defining characteristics, and she unselfishly shared her God-given talents and skills. She used her hands, feet, and voice for God every day and in so many ways. As an active member of Woodbury Road Baptist Church, Maggie was a valued member of the choir, provided rides to other church members, and did any other tasks that needed doing. Maggie was famously known as “the official banana pudding maker” for all church functions. She regularly attended singings and services at other churches with family and friends and continued her worship and devotion at The Rutherford Memory Care, where she lived the past two years.

Maggie was preceded in death by her husband Roy, and her sisters Theda Edwards, Louise Hunter, and Mackie Greer. She is survived by her 3 children: Rita (Danny) Ladd of Rockvale, Garry (Susan) Whitley of Murfreesboro, and Tammy “Baby Girl” (Brian) Adams of Auburntown; by her 5 grandchildren: Danah (Jim) Jarman, Ashley (Lee) Davis, BJ (Danielle) Adams, Daniel Ladd, and Brianna (Josh) Williams; as well as her 7 great grandchildren: Amelia and Levi Davis, Sloane and Mia Grace Jarman, Jasper Williams, Asher and Axton Adams, plus a new baby girl Williams on the way.

Maggie’s funeral will be held on February 2, 2026, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro with Pastor Brian Bush officiating. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10:00 AM and will continue until the service at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery in Murfreesboro.

