OBITUARY: Elmer Woodrow Layhew

Elmer Woodrow Layhew, age 75 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a native of Rutherford County, TN and was a son of the late Hershell Layhew and Addie Mae Pitts Layhew.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Walter, J.W., and Melvin Layhew.

Survivors include the love of his life, Judy Taylor; a son, Anthony Layhew and wife Ronnie; grandchildren, Courtney Nelson and husband Austin and Brittany Adams and husband Colt; great-grandchildren, Maverick Adams and Collyns Nelson; sisters, Gloria Burks, Edith Windrow and husband Gary; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Layhew attended the Rockvale School and was a 1971 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School. He was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran and later retired as a fireman from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Department.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday, July 18, 2024, and again Friday from 9:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

