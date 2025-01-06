OBITUARY: Ella Juanita Swift Horne

Mrs. Ella Juanita Swift Horne, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, January 2, 2025.

She was born in a genuine pioneer log cabin on her Grandpappy and Grandmother Swift’s farm on a hill in Jackson County, TN to the late Bradley and Emma Slagle Swift.

Mrs. Horne was a 1952 graduate of Jackson County High School. She went on to become a trainer of insurance agents for several life insurance companies starting out at National Life and retiring from what became AIG. Mrs. Horne was a devout Christian and was happy to be of service to others. She read one of the many Bibles in her collection daily. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN.

Mrs. Horne is survived by her son, Bob Horne and his wife Carmen; daughter-in-law, Patricia Horne; grandchildren, Brad Horne, Lauren Horne, Jodi Marcy and her husband Brad, and Toni Rhodes and her husband Johnny; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Kaden, Archer, Fisher, Everett, and Eli; and nieces and nephew, Mike Hodge, Pat Mohler, and Lisa Rossburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Horne; sons, Jerry Horne and Terry Horne; and sister, Evelyn Hodge.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 5, 2025 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 6, 2025 at 9:00 am at Polk Memorial Gardens. Charlie Norman will officiate. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

