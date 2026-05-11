Elizabeth Swidersky Summers of Murfreesboro, TN, was born on February the 26th, 1977 in Mechanicsburg, PA, and passed away on May 2nd, 2026.

We remember her as a woman of deep Christian faith, strength, and unwavering love for her family. She walked closely with the Lord leaning on him greatly in every season of her life, especially during her courageous battle with cancer which began in July of 2024. Now, she now rests peacefully with Him.

For over 27 years Elizabeth devoted her life to making a difference, earning her B.S. in Elementary and Special Education and her M.A. in teaching English as a second language. Through her kindness, patience, and passion for teaching she touched countless lives.

She was the beloved wife to Robert Summers and devoted mother to Madeline. Elizabeth was the cherished daughter of Tom and Neila Swidersky, beloved sister to Jennifer Griffith, and caring aunt to Bella and Brady, all of Mechanicsburg PA. In addition, she was also deeply loved by her sister-in-law Sarah, her brother-in-law Andrew, and her cherished niece and nephew, Cade and Ali Baisley of Crossville, TN.

Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend whose boundless love enveloped her family in every moment. Her presence brought comfort, her laughter filled rooms with joy, and her radiant smile illuminated the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her. People will always cherish the warmth and tenderness she shared, remembering the caring spirit that touched so many hearts.

Please keep her family in your prayers as they walk through this difficult season. Though our hearts are heavy, we find peace in knowing that Elizabeth is no longer suffering but resting in eternal grace.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Family Worship Center of Murfreesboro, TN, benefiting the girls MPACT program, where Elizabeth taught every Wednesday night.

A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth will be held on May 12th at Family Worship Center, 3045 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation is from 4:00–5:00 PM, followed by the service at 5:00 PM and a meal provided by the family afterward. We warmly invite friends and family to stay and spend time together as we honor and remember her life.

An additional service will take place on June 5th at Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill PA. Visitation will take place from 9:30-11 am with a service and luncheon provided by the family afterward. We warmly invite friends and family to stay and spend time together as we honor and remember her life.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services – Smyrna.

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