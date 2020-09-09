Elizabeth Lee Joyce, age 90 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. A native of Carthage, TN, she was the daughter of the late Erby and Bessie Crabtree Lee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Joyce, a son, Charles Williams and a daughter, Debbie Williams Nix.

Mrs. Joyce is survived by her son, William Joyce and his wife Marie of Smyrna, TN; daughters, Linda Warrick of LaVergne, TN and Lisa Lokey and her husband John of Christiana, TN; brother, Robert Lee of LaVergne, TN; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Robert Sharp officiating. A family graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Joyce was a member of the Baptist Church and a homemaker.

