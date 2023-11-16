OBITUARY: Elizabeth Joyce Jones McMurray

Elizabeth Joyce Jones McMurray was a caring wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world after a short illness on November 14, 2023, at age 93 while at Alive Hospice.

Elizabeth was born to the late Charles and Ruby Jones in Detroit, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Delores Jones and Patricia Powell.

After graduating from high school at Tennessee College for Women in Murfreesboro, TN in 1948, Elizabeth went on to work for the Washington, DC and Miami FBI field offices. She later landed her dream job as a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines during the glamorous era for commercial aviation. While at Delta Air Lines, she met her future husband, Milton. Together, they had three children: Marie, Charles, and Jennifer.

After her flying days, Elizabeth had a rich life through raising her family but also traveling extensively and volunteering. She believed in staying physically and mentally active through her love of walking, reading, sewing, and crocheting.

She was a marvelous, devoted mother who provided a loving home life for her children. She will be sorely missed, but her wonderful qualities will live on through her children and grandchildren (Hudson and Harrison).

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Thyatira Cemetery in Readyville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the McMurray family would be honored to give in her memory the gift of reading to Friends of Linebaugh Library or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

