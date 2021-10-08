Elizabeth Jennie Little Crevison, age 82, passed away at home in Smyrna, TN, surrounded by family and friends during her illness.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Edward Crevison, and their baby daughter, Nancy Gail.

She is survived by her other three children, Jennifer Crevison Glasner, Susan Crevison Hatcher, and Brendon E. Crevison; one granddaughter, Amy Glasner; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Oakley Glasner. She is also survived by a sister, Louise Little, of Nashville.

Jennie loved quilting and sharing her quilts with family and friends. She also grew flowers and had a large vegetable garden for many years. She was especially fond of growing irises. Jennie was known to have a heart of kindness toward others and was always ready to give a smile to anyone. She enjoyed growing up in Moodyville and the Byrdstown area of Tennessee and will be laid to rest at Robbinstown Cemetery next to her husband, who she called “the love of her life”.

Graveside Services will be Monday, October 11 at 1:00 pm in Robbinstown Cemetery in Robbinstown, TN.

Flowers may be sent to Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, TN.

