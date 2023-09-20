OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jean Dietz

Elizabeth Jean Dietz age 52, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Larry Gilliland; and her brother, Daniel Gilliland.

She is survived by her mother, Mercilia Colyer (Joe Edward Colyer); daughter, Jessica Diane Dietz; son, John Edward Dietz; sisters, Stacey Colyer and Diana Hoover; and brother, Toby Gilliland.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A prayer service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday following the visitation with Pastor Steve Goforth.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

