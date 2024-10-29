OBITUARY: Elizabeth Janet Swayze Covington

Elizabeth Janet Swayze Covington, age 80 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2024.

A native of Little Rock, AR, she was the daughter of the late Ephriam Denson and Tabitha Ross Swayze.

Mrs. Covington was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Covington, six brothers, and six sisters.

Mrs. Covington is survived by her sons, Larry Wayne Covington and his wife Vicki of Charlotte, NC, William Denson Covington and his wife Shannon of Savannah, GA, and Jay Dee Covington and his wife Misty of Smyrna, TN; daughter, Roxann Deasy and her husband Chuck of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Eric (Audrey) Covington of Mt. Juliet, TN, Justin Covington of Charlotte, NC, Jessica (Jamie) Cassidy of Christiana, TN, Blake (Alina) Covington of Alabama, William (Andrew) Covington of Orlando, FL, Nicole (Tucker) Kirby of Murfreesboro, TN, Shelby (Jeremy) Smith of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jared (Shannon) Covington of Woodbury, TN, Elayna (Kyle) Purington of Christiana, TN, Chelsea (Tucker) Smith of McMinnville, TN, and Taylor Covington of Smyrna, TN; great-grandchildren, Sophia Cassidy, Mason Cassidy, Evelyn Cassidy, Ezra Kirby, Wren Kirby, Dean Covington, Miles Covington, Chloe Purington, Channing Purington, Lincoln Smith, and Murphy Smith.

Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday following the visitation with Mike Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons and grandsons-in-law serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Covington was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and retired from Genesco.

An online guestbook for the Covington family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email