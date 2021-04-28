Elizabeth Edwards

Elizabeth Edwards, age 97 of Murfreesboro, passed away on April 23, 2021. She was born in East St. Louis, IL to the late Mose Latta and Leona Warren Latta. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Gurthel Edwards, Jr., and a son, Rev. Don Edwards.

Mrs. Edwards was known for her love of the Lord, her infectious giggle, and unending hospitality. She was a longtime Sunday School primary director and Vacation Bible School director at Maplewood Park Baptist Church in Cahokia, IL. She was also a member of Southeast Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her sons, Rodney (Tricia) Edwards and Dale (Kim) Edwards; daughter-in-law, Joy Edwards Williams (Alan); grandchildren, Andrea Edwards Argo, Robin Edwards Watkins, Nicole Edwards, Rusty Edwards, Jennifer Edwards Davis, and Tyler Edwards; great-grandchildren, Isabel Watkins, Shelby Watkins, Eli Argo, Sarah Anderson, Amy Dunagan, Bishop Argo, Addison Edwards, Tennyson Davis, and Presley Davis; and great-great-grandchildren, Carter Anderson and Cade Anderson.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 26, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Rutherford for their loving care of Mrs. Edwards during her time there, as well as her Southeast Baptist Sunday School Class, Barbara and Charlie Bowman, and Allen and Sue Jones.


