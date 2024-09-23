OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Dian’ Hughes Gilmore

Mrs. Elizabeth “Dian” Hughes Gilmore, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, September 19, 2024.

She was born in Alamo, TN to the late RC and Lucille Douglas Hughes.

Mrs. Gilmore was a 1966 graduate of Alamo High School. She was a member of New Concord Baptist Church in Kenton, TN and a seamstress at Kellwood Company in Rutherford, TN. After moving to middle Tennessee, she worked at Chromalox in LaVergne, TN then Cumberland Swan/Vijon in Smyrna, TN before retiring. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, many car show events with family and friends, and daily outings to every new meat and three they could find. She loved the adventure!

Mrs. Gilmore was a faithful member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna. She was a woman of great faith who loved and prayed for so many people hoping that they all knew Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Mrs. Gilmore loved and enjoyed her family so much and will leave a beautiful legacy of faith and peace.

Mrs. Gilmore is survived by her husband to whom she was committed to for 57 years, James Gilmore; children, Eddie Gilmore and wife Lana and Lisa Killingsworth and her husband Jeff; grandchildren, Brittany Thompson and her husband Destin, Brandon Gilmore and his wife Sydney, Austin Bradford and his wife Taylor, Hannah Anderson and her partner Perry Ford; great-grandchildren, Araeya, Lillian, and Jameson; siblings, Gerald Hughes and his wife Mildred, Peggy Dupree and her husband James, Edna Jenkins and her husband Roger, Rita Epperson, and Charles Hughes; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Hughes and Franklin Hughes; son-in-law, Chris Anderson; and brother-in-law, Victor Epperson.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 23, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email