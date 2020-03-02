Elizabeth “Betty” Evans, age 76 of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Betty was the daughter of the late Thomas and Winnie Gaskell. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Evans Bratcher.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Gary Evans; daughters, Jill Heath (Jeff Irvin), Kim Driver (Steve), Kelly Ormes (Jeff); brother, Charles Gaskell; eleven grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Betty grew up in Michigan but relocated to Tennessee with Gary and the girls in 1981. She ran an in home daycare for many years and was known as Mrs. Betty or “Queen of the Little People.” She also took pride in serving her community and was a long-time member of the Smyrna Lions Club. She was also a member of Abiding Faith Lutheran Church. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be forever missed by all those who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Smyrna Lions Club.