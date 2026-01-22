OBITUARY: Elizabeth Barrett Clemons

Elizabeth Barrett Clemons, age 90 of Murfreesboro died Monday January 19, 2026. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her parents, William Anderson Barrett, and Willie Gertrude Thomas; and her daughter, Sandra Braschler.

Mrs. Clemons was a member Belle Aire Baptist Church; she had worked for Kroger in Murfreesboro for many years.

She is survived by her grandson, Ryan Braschler and wife Madison Mundy, and her grandson, Jacob Braschler; her brother, James Barrett and wife Rita; and her sister, Mary Kemplin.

Visitation will be Thursday January 22nd 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com