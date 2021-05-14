Elizabeth Ann Johnson, age 65 of Smyrna, Tennessee, died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at StoneCrest Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Mineral Wells, Texas, and a daughter of the late Billy Joe Taylor and Rita Coombs Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida, who survives her.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 44 years, Melvin Johnson; their children, Danielle Johnson and fiancé John Kale III of Gate City, Virginia, Angie Brewer and husband Adam of Columbia, Tennessee, and Adam Johnson and wife Emily of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jayden, Jenna, Noah, Kaylie, Veda, Derek and Davy; brothers, Steve Taylor and wife Linda of Orange Beach, Florida, and Mike Taylor and wife Pam of Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Taylor, a daughter, Melanie Denise Johnson, and a son, Billy Girrel Johnson. Liz, as she was known to her friends, was loved by all who knew her. She was selfless and kind, with a forgiving spirit, and would often go out of her way to help someone. It didn’t matter what it was for, she was there.

She loved God and followed Him closely, showing His love to everyone she met. Liz loved spending time with her family and loved all seven of her grandchildren dearly. She often had them stay for “sleepovers at Gigi’s”, and loved sharing their funny antics and accomplishments with friends and family.

She loved to sew and made many quilts for family and friends. She owned an Etsy shop for a few years, where she blessed many people with her talent. She also grew beautiful roses that are admired by all who view them.

If you have a favorite memory of Liz, her family would love for you to share it in the comments section. Thank you for being a part of her beautiful life!

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and per her wishes, no public services will be held. An online guestbook is available for the Johnson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.