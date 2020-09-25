Mrs. Elisa Phetmyxay, age 58, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:30am. She was born in Laos to the late Bounna and Oun Phetmyxay. Elisa had many jobs throughout her working career. She owned and operated a restaurant with her family, worked in a factory, and was a teacher’s aide. Elisa was a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Elisa is survived by her siblings, Phophet Sengdara, Phokeo Vixaysack, Phoxay Phetmyxay, and Dianna Phetmyxay; step-sister, Bounthavy Kiaosouvath; nephews who were like her own children, Ricky, Sonny, and Andy Phetmyxay; as well as many additional nieces, nephews, and their children she was happy to help raise.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

