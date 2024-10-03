OBITUARY: Eli Christopher Kimble

Eli Christopher Kimble, born April 3, 1974, in Elmira, NY, passed away from a heart attack at his home in Rockvale, TN on September 19, 2024.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jessica Kimble, their cherished daughter, Issy, his devoted parents, George and Carol Kimble, sister-in-law, Amber Midkiff, the many friends he considered family, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Eli had a deep love for the outdoors, spending countless hours off-roading and exploring the woods. He was known for his skill and enthusiasm in working on Corvettes and other vehicles alongside his dad and friends, creating lasting memories and bonds through their shared passion. However, what brought him the most joy was watching Issy pursue her passion for archery at Rockvale Middle and High School.

The celebration of Eli’s life will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 10 AM to 12 PM. 14873 Mt. Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153.

The family invites friends and loved ones to join them for visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by an informal gathering to honor Eli’s memory at 11 AM. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in memory of Eli, to the Rockvale High School archery team. #RVHSArchery

Cash App: $KimbleGarageDoors

Venmo: @Jessica-Midkiff-7

