OBITUARY: Eleanor Elizabeth ‘Nell’ Swett

Eleanor Elizabeth “Nell” Swett, age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Eleanor was born in Jacksonville, Illinois.

A visitation for Nell will be held Monday, September 1, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. A service to celebrate will take place on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 1:00 PM, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. A mausoleum placement will follow at the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

The complete obituary will be placed once it is available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

