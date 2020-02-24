Eleanor Anne Porter, age 2 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on February 20, 2020. She is the daughter of Jeffery and Natalie Porter. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Sam and Adeline; grandparents, Randy and Amy Ballard and Jeff and Jewel Porter; and great-grandparents, Audrey Wilson, Barbara McPeak, and Pat Hancock.

Close family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Experience Community Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.