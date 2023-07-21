OBITUARY: Elbert Eugene Scott

Elbert Eugene Scott, age 84 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, following a brief illness.

He was born in Ashland City on December 23, 1938 and was a long-time resident of Nashville before moving to Murfreesboro. He was the son of the late Avery and Evy Lee Richardson and in addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-one years, Marlene Harris Scott who passed in June of 2002.

Mr. Scott was a member of the Churches of Christ but attended New Vision Baptist Church in his later years. He was a 1956 graduate of Central High School and worked for H.G. Hill grocery stores as a sack boy.

In 1961 he was drafted into the United States Army where he did his basic training and spent one year as a military policeman. He then spent another year in Korea as a military policeman before returning stateside. He then went back to work at H.G. Hills where he worked his way up to assistant manager, store manager, and eventually district supervisor, where he remained for the remainder of his career before retiring in 1999 after 43 years of service.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Lamb and husband Jason of Murfreesboro and Marcia Bowers and husband Paul of Graniteville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Zach and Emily Lamb and Anna Bowers; sisters, Linda Ford and husband Dan and Donna Clark and husband Ricky; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna Friday, July 21, 2023, from 3:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 5:00 pm with Pastor Phillip Robinson officiating. Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens, Dickson, Tennessee with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Scott family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/