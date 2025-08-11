OBITUARY: Elaine T Hall

Elaine Terry Hall, 84, of Smyrna TN, passed away peacefully at home August 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Big Clifty, KY to the late Samuel H Terry and Frances (Tackaberry) Terry. She lived most of her life in KY (until her grandson was born in TN) and was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan!

Elaine loved to crappie fish and take houseboat trips with family and friends. Retired from Plumbers Supply Co. in 2000. She was short but mighty; a hard worker with a determined spirit.

Preceded in death by her sisters: Lara Terry, Lana Lawrence, Barbara Jean Burkhead and Linda Marquez.

Survived by her husband of 60 years James (Tom) Hall, her daughter Tammy Jackson (Sam), her beloved grandson Cole and nephew John Ragland (Jessica) whom she loved and cared for like a son.

She requested no service, but a private celebration of life in the near future. Thank you to the amazing care givers at Gentiva Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.