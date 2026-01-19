OBITUARY: Effie Pippin

Effie E. Pippin, 74, passed away in Hermitage, TN on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Interment at Union Hill Flatt Cemetery, Jackson County, 4721 Shepardsville Hwy, Bloomington Springs, TN 38545

Please keep the Pippin family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to J C Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. 615-444-4558

