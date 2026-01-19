Monday, January 19, 2026
OBITUARY: Effie Pippin

OBITUARY: Effie Pippin

Michael Carpenter
Effie Pippin Obit

Effie E. Pippin, 74, passed away in Hermitage, TN on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Interment at Union Hill Flatt Cemetery, Jackson County, 4721 Shepardsville Hwy, Bloomington Springs, TN 38545

Please keep the Pippin family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to J C Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. 615-444-4558

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.

Obituaries provided free for the community.

