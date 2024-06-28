OBITUARY: Edward Wayne Thomson

Edward Wayne Thomson, age 83, of Lascassas, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2024, surrounded by family.

Wayne was born on February 15, 1941, in Rutherford County to the late Edd and Sara Johns Thomson.

Wayne is survived by his brothers, Larry Thomson and his wife Hylania of Auburntown, TN and Joe Thomson and his wife Elaine of Lascassas, TN; sisters, Lynn Short of Milton, TN, Sarah Bell and her husband Charles of Milton, TN, Rosaline Knight and her husband Ronnie of Murfreesboro, TN, and Polly Lufkin and her husband Roger of Milton, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday following the visitation with Rev. Frank Lipetri officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with his nephews Ricky Thomson, David Short, Chuck Bell, Jody Short, Jay Thomson, Brandon Thomson, Camden Thomson, and Eric Lufkin serving as pallbearers.

Wayne was a long time member of Holly Grove Baptist Church where he served as an usher. Wayne loved working on the farm feeding his chickens and gathering the eggs, taking care of the cows, and all the other animals. He also loved planting and caring for a huge garden. His main job was mowing the yard, which he took great pride in doing. Wayne’s greatest joy was his family. Rest in peace, our brother.

An online guestbook for the Thomson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

