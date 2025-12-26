OBITUARY: Edward Wallace Ezell

Mr. Edward (Eddie) Wallace Ezell, lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on December 22, 2025, at the age of 70. Born to the late Fred and Gilda Ruth Ezell. Eddie was the loving husband of over forty years to his wife Lisa (Taylor) Ezell, proud father of three daughters—Megan Davis (Jeff), Erica Ezell, and Taylor Ruth Ezell; a loving Pop to grandsons Arlo, Levi, and Rhys; uncle to Jason Ezell (Mecca) and Jeff Ezell (Sandra); his dog Charlie, and a host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. His family was the center of his world, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Eddie graduated from Oakland High School in 1973. He worked at the Bridgestone Plant in Lavergne, Tennessee for over 30 years until his retirement in 2008. A passionate golfer and loyal supporter of MTSU sports, Eddie could often be found on the golf course or cheering on his Blue Raiders. His enthusiasm for life, sense of humor, and generous spirit made him a friend to many.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday January 2, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM and services beginning at 4:00 PM.

Eddie will be remembered for his kindness, laughter, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.