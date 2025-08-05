OBITUARY: Edward James ‘Chic’ Rogers

Edward James “Chic” Rogers, age 69, of Murfreesboro, passed away on July 30, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Ithaca, NY, but lived in Rutherford County since 1993. Chic worked in IT.

Chic was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Imelda Rogers; and sister, Mary Jo Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Dara Kay Rogers; son, Arren John Reich (MaLoy); brother, Charlie Rogers; sister, Barbara Murray; and grandchildren, Tebria, Kirsten Dei, Kirstie Ally, Angelina, Adrianna, and Alexandria.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

