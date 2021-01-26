Edward John Bozeman, Jr, age 54, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at home in Murfreesboro surrounded by his family. Son of the late Edward John Bozeman, Sr, he was also preceded in death by grandparents: Ed and Virginia Bozeman (Shallotte, NC); Edmund and Ida Arnold (Christiana, TN).

He is survived by his wife, Nancy M Chaplin-Bozeman; son, Edward John Bozeman III (Jess); daughter, Sydney M Brandon (Michael); granddaughter, Lorelai Esme’ Brandon; mother, Rebecca Sue Bozeman; sister, Penny M Morrow (Randy); niece, Heather D Capstick (Rory); niece, Heaven D Christison (Ethan).

Ed was a loving son, father and husband. He was a genuine and loyal friend that would do anything for anyone… anytime. He retired from the United States Air Force, as a C-130 Loadmaster, with 34 years, 9 months, and 11 days of service. He so loved Ozzy, flying, collecting trains, grilling while wearing Florida shirts year-round, and most of all spending time with family… especially the sweet apple of his eye “Grandpa’s Girl”, Lil Miss Lorelai.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Ed’s honor can be made to “charity.gofundme.com/beechgroveconfederatememorialassociation”.

